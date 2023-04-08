Pak man sentenced to death for raping his minor daughter

A Pakistani man was sentenced to death by a court here for raping his minor daughter in the country's Punjab province.

Pervez Shahzad of Rahim Yar Khan, a place 500 kms away from Lahore, raped his 13-year-old daughter at home four months ago, following which the girl told about the incident to her maternal grandmother after which a case was registered against the suspect on the complaint.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Moeen Khokhar on Friday announced the verdict against the accused after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against him.

The judge awarded him death penalty and imposed a fine of 1.5 m Pakistani rupee.

