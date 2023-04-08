Left Menu

Senior PTI journalist passes away

N V Maller, a Coimbatore-based senior journalist working for the Press Trust of India passed away on Saturday. He was 71 and he is survived by his wife and a son. Chennai Press Club and the journalists association in Coimbatore condoled his death.

N V Maller, a Coimbatore-based senior journalist working for the Press Trust of India passed away on Saturday. He was 71 and he is survived by his wife and a son. Maller experienced unease this morning and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead, his wife Vidya Maller said. After about 25 years of service in PTI, Maller opted for voluntary retirement a decade ago. Post retirement, he continued to contribute news reports from Coimbatore and nearby regions. Well versed in Tamil, Kannada, English and Hindi, he worked for PTI in Bengaluru, briefly in Delhi and was later transferred to Coimbatore. Chennai Press Club and the journalists association in Coimbatore condoled his death.

