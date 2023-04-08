Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM extend Easter greetings

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:50 IST
Kerala Governor, CM extend Easter greetings
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter, and wished that the celebration brightens the minds with hope and empathy.

Vijayan said Easter is a symbol of progress and hope.

''The true message of Easter is to love others and comfort them in their pain. It's about the dedication towards society,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the memory of Jesus Christ's sacrifice inspires us to dream of a better tomorrow filled with peace and joy.

In a message issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said: ''I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the hallowed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.'' May the celebration of Easter brighten our minds with hope and empathy and motivate us to seek happiness in serving the weak and the deprived in a spirit of love and harmony, Khan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023