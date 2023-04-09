Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet will sing for Bob Dylan biopic, says director James Mangold

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 10:51 IST
James Mangold, the director of the Bob Dylan biopic fronted by Timothee Chalamet, says the Oscar-nominated actor will do his own singing for the upcoming film.

The filmmaker spoke to entertainment portal Collider at London's 'Star Wars Celebration' about the much-anticipated movie.

When asked whether Chalamet will sing for the film, Mangold replied with an emphatic, ''Of course!'' Based on the book ''Dylan Goes Electric'' by Elijah Wald, the Searchlight Pictures feature will chart the Nobel laureate's switch from folk to rock music.

Mangold described the film as ''an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene''.

''It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,'' the director told the publication.

Shooting on the biopic was likely to commence in August and that such music figures as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez would be part of the story, he added.

Dylan is also attached to executive produce the project with Mangold. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay.

Mangold's next release is ''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'', which will hit the screens in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

