Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of relationship

Swifts Folklore and Evermore each included collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on Betty and Exile from Folklore and on Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and Evermore on Evermore.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 11:57 IST
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of relationship

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating.

An insider close to the couple confirmed the news to entertainment outlet People magazine, saying the split was amicable and ''it was not dramatic''.

The development comes as Swift is travelling the country for her sold-out 'Eras' tour, at which the ''Boy Erased'' actor hasn't been spotted.

''The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows,'' the source added.

Over the years, Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, kept their relationship private, deflecting engagement rumours.

The duo, who started dating in 2016, also collaborated on music together over the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a Grammy Awards win. Swift's 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' each included collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on ''Betty'' and ''Exile'' from 'Folklore' and on ''Champagne Problems,'' ''Coney Island'', and ''Evermore'' on 'Evermore'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

