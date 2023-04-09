Left Menu

'A Part Apart': Biography traces journey of Ambedkar becoming Babasaheb

He opened my eyes to caste within and around me. He taught me how democracy was to be understood, Gopal writes in the book.The 750-page tome contains three maps, 70 photographs, letters and documents collected from a number of sources including 70-year-old Ambedkarite archivist Vijay Surwade.The book will be formally released on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 14:22 IST
'A Part Apart': Biography traces journey of Ambedkar becoming Babasaheb
Dr BR Ambedkar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new biography by scholar Ashok Gopal takes the story of Bhimrao Ambedkar beyond his role as the 'Father of the Constitution' who challenged the centuries old class and caste structure by delivering a legal instrument to protect Dalit rights.

“A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of BR Ambedkar'', published by Navayana, claims to chart ''the evolution of Ambedkar's thought, its core vision, and its relation to his life and work'' by exploring works and speeches by and on him in both English and Marathi.

It traces Ambedkar's life from his birth to an Army man in a Mahar family to his religious upbringing and experiences with caste early on, from his education in Mumbai, New York and London to working as a lawyer to contribute to the cause of the Untouchables.

According to publisher S Anand, the biographical information on Ambedkar has been intertwined with a reading of his writings and speeches ''done against the background of conceptual frames, contextual information and scholarly analyses''.

''Underlying the effort is the premise that Ambedkar’s oeuvre was shaped by certain core concerns and principles, which need to be understood before one analyses and evaluates any one aspect of his thought, such as his views on democracy, minority rights, religion or Buddhism,'' said S Anand, publisher at Navayana, in a statement.

Anand added that the book provides substantial information on Ambedkar that so far has not been published in either English or Marathi.

''This may spur research into the less-explored aspects of Ambedkar’s life and work. Hopefully, 'A Part Apart' will also dent some of the India academic establishment’s disregard towards his work as an original thinker and scholar,'' he said.

Apart from exploring Ambedkar’s growth as a political thinker and one of the foremost proponents of the Dalit cause, and an ideological opponent of Mahatma Gandhi, ''A Part Apart'' also looks at his reinterpreting religious texts and history, and his last work, ''The Buddha and His Dhamma''.

''Ambedkar challenged almost every one of my preconceived notions about Indian society, culture, history and its well-known leaders. He opened my eyes to caste within and around me. He taught me how democracy was to be understood,'' Gopal writes in the book.

The 750-page tome contains three maps, 70 photographs, letters and documents collected from a number of sources including 70-year-old Ambedkarite archivist Vijay Surwade.

The book will be formally released on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023