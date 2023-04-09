Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc asks fans for privacy after home address leaked

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after they keep turning up outside his Monaco apartment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 15:15 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc asks fans for privacy after home address leaked
Charles Leclerc Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after they keep turning up outside his Monaco apartment. The 25-year-old Monegasque, who had an exclusive watch stolen a year ago in Italy when he was approached for a selfie by two people wearing scooter helmets, posted the plea on Instagram on Sunday.

"For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs," he said. "While I'm always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

"I'll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won't be coming downstairs if you visit my home," he added, saying there was "a boundary that should not be crossed". Italian police said last week they had arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft of Leclerc's Richard Mille watch in the seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

The watch, which carried his initials, was potentially worth millions. Leclerc and Ferrari have had a difficult start to the Formula One season, with the driver retiring from two of the first three races. Last year he won two of the first three before his title hopes faded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023