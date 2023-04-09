Maha: Drunk man kills minor son, attempts suicide in Chandrapur

An inebriated man in Chandrapur in Maharashtra allegedly killed his three-and-half-year-old son and then attempted suicide on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rajoli village in Mul tehsil, some 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters, he said.

''The 33-year-old man strangled his son after he had a fight with his wife over a petty issue. His wife had left home and was at a kin's place when the murder took place. The man then tried to end his life by stabbing himself in the neck,'' the official said.

He was admitted in a hospital and has been charged with murder and attempting to commit suicide, Inspector Sumit Parteki of Mul police station said.

