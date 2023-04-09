Jharkhand celebrates Easter with festive fervour

Easter was celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand on Sunday.

Special prayers were held in different churches to mark the festival, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. People of the Christian community also visited cemeteries to pay homage to their ancestors.

In Ranchi, Easter mass was held at St Paul's Cathedral in Bahubazar, 178-year-old Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church at Main Road and St Mary's Cathedral in Purulia Road, among others.

''Easter is observed to celebrate the victory of Jesus over death and his promise of eternal life. It shows that death is not the end of life,'' Father David of St Paul's Cathedral said.

The day is celebrated to spread the message of love and joy to make the world a better place to live in, he said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings on the occasion.

''Many congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on Easter. This festival gives the message of love, kindness, compassion and social harmony to the entire human society,'' he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that may the festival of love, kindness, forgiveness, humanity and compassion bring healthy life, happiness, peace and prosperity to all.

In Dhanbad, Easter was celebrated at the century-old St Anthony Church near the railway station.

Father Gyan Prakash Topno of the church said a special prayer was held for fostering brotherhood among the people and world peace.

The festival was also celebrated across East Singhbhum district with a large number of people of the Christian community attending special prayers at the Beldih Church, St Mary's Church and Golmuri church.

Easter was also celebrated in Khunti, Simdega and Gumla.

