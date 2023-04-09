Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films
Daisy Ridley Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney Co on Friday unveiled plans for three new "Star Wars" movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away. Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker." The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

