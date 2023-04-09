Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse from sets of her next film 'Rainbow'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday took to her social media account and shared a glimpse from the sets of her next film 'Rainbow'.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:02 IST
Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse from sets of her next film 'Rainbow'
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday, took to her social media account and shared a glimpse from the sets of her next film 'Rainbow'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sita Ramam' actor shared a picture and wrote, "Hi from sets of. " followed by a rainbow emoticon.

In the picture, Rashmika revealed her half face and could be seen in an open hair look. She recently announced her next tamil-telugu film 'Rainbow' which is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika looked excited about the movie as taking to her Instagram she posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set to disclose details about the project. The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..." Samantha reacted to the announcement by commenting 'All The Best.'

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in 'Shaakuntalam' is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban 'Rainbow' is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring alive on screen. Meanwhile, Rashmika was recently seen in the thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

She will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film 'Pushpa 2' opposite actor Allu Arjun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023