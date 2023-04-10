Left Menu

Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj to reunite for new film

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj are set to join hands once again following the success of the 2021 hit Tamil movie Karnan.The new project is produced by ZEE Studios South and Dhanushs banner Wunderbar Films, a press release stated.According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is billed as one of the highest-budget movies in Dhanushs career.The National Award-winning actor took to his official Twitter page to share the announcement.A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 09:36 IST
Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj are set to join hands once again following the success of the 2021 hit Tamil movie ''Karnan''.

The new project is produced by ZEE Studios South and Dhanush's banner Wunderbar Films, a press release stated.

According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is billed as ''one of the highest-budget movies'' in Dhanush's career.

The National Award-winning actor took to his official Twitter page to share the announcement.

''A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth,'' Dhanush wrote on Sunday night.

Selvaraj said he is ''extremely overwhelmed'' to announce their second collaboration on the same day as the release of ''Karnan''. ''I am exhilarated and filled with gratitude in joining hands with @dhanushkraja sir once again. @zeestudiossouth @wunderbarfilms (sic)'' he said.

Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, said the company is delighted and proud to announce its collaboration on this upcoming project with Wunderbar Films.

''This film marks the return of the uber successful 'Karnan' duo and we couldn't be happier to bring their next project to the audiences. ''Dhanush has consistently enthralled audiences across the Globe with his versatility and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the highly acclaimed master craftsman, Mari Selvaraj. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people and this film is a positive step in that direction,'' Kejriwal said in a statement.

The movie will feature eminent actors from across film industries in India and top-league technicians.

Dhanush's last release was ''Vaathi/Sir'', the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film which hit screens in February.

