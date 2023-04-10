Ace Group Hosted an Event for the Success of Ace Parkway Residential Project Located at Noida Expressway

Ace is excited to announce the possession of its newest residential project, Ace Parkway, located in the prime location of Noida Expressway in Sector 150. A grand event was organized on Friday, 7th April to celebrate the success of this project. Ace Parkway is now set to redefine the standards of urban living with its thoughtful design, world-class amenities and unmatched location advantages.

The glamorous evening witnessed musical performances and a lot more activities. It all started with a welcome note to all in attendance by Ace Group. A lamp lighting ceremony was conducted by the top management of Ace, including its CMD - Ajay Choudhary and directors Jagdeep Singh Gill, Pratap Rathi and Rahul Gupta, along with B Town personalities Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharuccha and Chunkey Panday to commence the grand gala. This was followed by a note of thanks to everyone by project director Jagdeep Singh Gill. Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharuccha and Chunkey Panday also gave words of praise to Ace Parkway before cutting the cake to mark the success of this residential wonder. The joyful celebration was accompanied by an amazing fireworks show that left the audience spellbound. The evening also witnessed a rocking music performance by the famous Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi. Speaking on the launch of the project, Ajay Choudhary, CMD - Ace Group, said, ''We are delighted for the completion of Ace Parkway. We are confident that the project will be a huge success and will set new benchmarks in the industry.'' The project is still open for bookings, and interested buyers can avail the opportunity to book the remaining few units. With the success of Parkway, Ace continues to lead the way in providing world-class real estate developments in NCR.

For more information, please visit www.acegroupindia.com. Image: Mr. Ajay Chaudhary (CMD, Ace Group), Nushrat Bharuccha, Chunkey Panday and Huma Qureshi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)