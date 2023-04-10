Left Menu

Won’t back down from truth no matter how many desert him: Priyanka on Rahul

In an affectionate social media post for Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and wont back down from the truth no matter how many turn their turn their knives in his back.Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10.In a post on Instagram, the Congress leader posted a photograph of her working with Rahul Gandhi in snowed-in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.So theres a Siblings Day too

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In an affectionate social media post for Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won't back down from the truth no matter how many turn their ''turn their knives in his back''.

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10.

In a post on Instagram, the Congress leader posted a photograph of her working with Rahul Gandhi in snowed-in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.

''So there's a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him,'' she said in her post.

''I am proud of you and always will be,'' she added.

The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment. Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos and photographs of the fun fight shared by the Congress went viral immediately. There have been several other instances.

A video from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments was also distributed widely.

