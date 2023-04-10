Left Menu

Barmer rape: 'Dying statement' of victim crucial evidence, says DGP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:52 IST
Barmer rape: 'Dying statement' of victim crucial evidence, says DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police chief Umesh Mishra on Monday said that the ''dying statement'' of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Barmer would be crucial in securing strict punishment to the accused.

Mishra claimed that the family members of the victim were satisfied with the police action and therefore they agreed to take the body for cremation.

The victim in her statement before death mentioned the name of the accused who was later arrested by the police, the director general of police (DGP) told a press conference here.

He said that the statement is the proof which will take the case to a logical conclusion. "I expect that the accused will get strict punishment. However, this is a judicial process," Mishra said.

"The police took prompt action in this case and the family members of the victim are satisfied with the police," the DGP said.

On April 6, accused Shakoor Khan allegedly raped the 30-year-old Dalit woman at her house and set her ablaze by pouring inflammable material on her. She died during treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur on April 7. The victim's body was cremated on Sunday after the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023