Mammootty to headline Yoodlee Films' Malayalam movie 'Bazooka'

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty is set to star in Yoodlee Films' upcoming action movie ''Bazooka'', to be directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The action film also features Gautham Menon and Gayathri Iyer.

Mammootty said he always enjoys collaborating with young professionals and is happy to work with Deeno, son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, on his first film.

''I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks and want to tell stories that have never been told before. I am sure that this film will be a milestone for all of us and will thrill the audience as well,'' the cinema icon said in a statement. Yoodlee Films is the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Siddharth Anand, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said ''Bazooka'' is a special project as it would present Mammooty in a never-seen-before avatar. ''It will take his fans by absolute surprise. Since the time we first started out in 2015, our goal has been to break new ground in the way stories are told and in this journey, synergizing with regional makers and in particular, with the Malayalam film industry has been an extremely rewarding experience,'' Anand added. Deeno Dennis said to have Mammootty headline his first film is a ''dream come true and working with him is an experience of a lifetime." The film is also co-produced by Jinu V Abhraham and Dolvin Kuriakose.

