J-K: Chicken shop sealed after video showing man slaughtering chicken in inhumane manner goes viral

A video wherein a man is seen slaughtering chicken in an inhumane and cruel manner in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district went viral, prompting authorities to seal his shop and cancel his licence, police officials said on Monday.
A video was shared on social media of a chicken shop at Bus Stand in Kishtwar which irked a particular community as the slaughtering of the birds was being done by the butcher against religious norms, they said.
Acting swiftly, a police team, along with a food and safety inspector and the executive Magistrate, raided the shop and got it sealed, the officials said, adding the licence of its owner was also cancelled.
Police have also initiated preventive proceedings under relevant sections of law against the erring butcher, they said.
