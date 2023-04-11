Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 09:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. The 19th century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially promoting education among women.

Modi tweeted, ''On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions.'' The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

