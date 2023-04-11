Entertainment News Roundup: 'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix; Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix

An animated series set in the sci-fi world of "Stranger Things" is in development at Netflix, part of the streaming service's efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise. Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story'

Reality television star Kim Kardashian will turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network's anthology series "American Horror Story," co-creator Ryan Murphy said on Monday. Kardashian will co-star with Emma Roberts in the show's upcoming 12th season, which is based on a forthcoming book called "Delicate Condition."

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney Co on Friday unveiled plans for three new "Star Wars" movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away. Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker." The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.

