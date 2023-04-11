Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider.

The ''Million Dollar Baby'' star made the announcement that she has given birth to twins, a boy and girl, on her official Instagram page Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” Swank captioned a photo of her holding the newborns while looking at an ocean at sunset.

The 48-year-old actor announced she was pregnant with twins during an appearance on the talk show ''Good Morning America'' in October 2022.

The twins mark Swank's first children.

She and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, have reportedly been married since 2018.

