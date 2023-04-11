Left Menu

Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider.The Million Dollar Baby star made the announcement that she has given birth to twins, a boy and girl, on her official Instagram page Sunday on the occasion of Easter.It wasnt easy. But boy and girl was it worth it. Happy Easter

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:37 IST
Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider.

The ''Million Dollar Baby'' star made the announcement that she has given birth to twins, a boy and girl, on her official Instagram page Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” Swank captioned a photo of her holding the newborns while looking at an ocean at sunset.

The 48-year-old actor announced she was pregnant with twins during an appearance on the talk show ''Good Morning America'' in October 2022.

The twins mark Swank's first children.

She and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, have reportedly been married since 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023