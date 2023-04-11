Left Menu

Michelle Dockery joins cast of Tom Hank's starrer 'Here'

The four-time Emmy nominee actor Michelle Dockery has now joined the cast of Tom Hanks starrer film 'Here'.

Michelle Dockery joins cast of Tom Hank's starrer 'Here'
Four-time Emmy nominee actor Michelle Dockery has now joined the cast of Tom Hanks starrer film 'Here'. According to Deadline, a US-based media company, helmed by Robert Zemeckis the film is an adaptation of Richard McGuire's graphic novel from Miramax.

The project reunites Zemeckis with writer Eric Roth, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for the first time since their collaboration on Forrest Gump earned six Oscars including Best Picture. Paul Bettany also co-stars. Based on McGuire's graphic novel, Here is a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative story is centered on a place in New England where from wilderness and then, later, from a home - love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations, Deadline reported.

Michelle Dockery is known for her performance in shows like 'Downtown Abbey', 'Defending Jacob', 'Good Behaviour', and 'Godless'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Veteran American actor Tom Hanks recently waded into the controversy over nepotism in Hollywood and weighed in his thoughts on the subject. According to Variety, an American media company, while talking to The Sun about his family of actors said, "Look, this is a family business... This is what we've been doing forever. It's what all of our kids grew up in."

Stating that it's no different from a plumbing supply business, he continued, "If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year," reported Variety. "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not... That's the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience," added the actor. (ANI)

