Popular series 'Stranger Things' to get an animated version

Netflix on Monday announced an untitled animated series set within the Stranger Things universe. 'Stranger Things' ranks as Netflix's most popular English-language series of all time.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:36 IST
Representative image of Stranger Things. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the plot details for the series are being kept under wraps. However, 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer said it would be in the vein of "Saturday morning cartoons." The Duffer brothers will exec produce the series alongside their 'Stranger Things' collaborator, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the plot details for the series are being kept under wraps. However, 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer said it would be in the vein of "Saturday morning cartoons." The Duffer brothers will exec produce the series alongside their 'Stranger Things' collaborator, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

"We've always dreamt of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with -- the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues ..." The animated series is the latest 'Stranger Things' offshoot to stem from the Duffers' Upside Down Pictures banner, which is based with a rich overall deal at Netflix. In addition to the upcoming fifth and final season of the original series, the siblings recently announced a London stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and have another untitled live-action spinoff of the flagship series in the works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

