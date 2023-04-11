Left Menu

Bhagyashree, Jugal Hansraj, Raima Sen, Samir Soni feature in anthology movie

Taking to Instagram, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor Bhagyashree dropped the poster of the movie. Directed by Gunjan Kuthiala, 'NRI WIVES' features Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Jugal Hansraj, Samir Soni, Kiku Sharda, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Gaurav Gera and many more.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:43 IST
Poster of 'NRI WIVES'. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhagyashree wrote in the caption, "An anthology of Grey Stories produced by NRILIFE Film Productions- (A Holly N Bolly Film) Life is not all black n white.. its the shades of grey that make it interesting!" The caption of the movie says grey stories of Love v/s Desires...

Bhagyashree was recently seen in Prabhas starrer ' Radhe Shyam.' She also made her television debut as a reality show judge. Jugal Hansraj hogged the limelight in the Netflix series 'Mismatched'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

