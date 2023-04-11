Left Menu

Woman dead, son injured as fire breaks out in west Delhi building

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:49 IST
Woman dead, son injured as fire breaks out in west Delhi building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 78-year-old woman died and her son was injured in a fire at their home in west Delhi's Mansarovar Garden area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Fire officials said they received information the incident around 1 am, following which two fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control and the fire engines returned by 2.40 am, they said.

According to police, the fire broke out on the second floor of a building.

A woman and a man were found in an unconscious state. They were identified as Mahender Kaur and her son Surender Pal (49), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Akshat Kaushal said.

Both were immediately shifted to the Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where Kaur was declared brought dead. Pal was shifted to the RML Hospital and he is still unconscious, Kaushal added.

A crime team and an FSL team were called at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

