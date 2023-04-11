Left Menu

Applause Entertainment's short film ‘Retake’ to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

11-04-2023
Applause Entertainment's short film 'Retake' to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival
Short film ''Retake'', written and directed by actor Shweta Basu Prasad, will have its American premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival, production banner Applause Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The short film tells the story of a 60-year-old artist who attends the funeral of his mentor and meets his former lover and friend, leading him to question his life choices and artistic pursuits.

It will be screened on May 13 in the 'Shorts A (Narrative) category at theatre Village East by Angelika, New York. The short explores themes of love, loss and contemplation.

''Retake'' features veteran actor Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Danish Husain.

Aarti Bajaj, whose latest credit is popular Prime Video series ''Jubliee'', is the editor of the short film and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty has served as the sound designer. Ram Sampath is the music composer.

