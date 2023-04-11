Teenage boy threatens to kill actor Salman Khan; detained from Thane district

Mumbai Police have detained a 16-year-old boy from the neighbouring Thane district after he allegedly called up the control room and threatened to kill Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, an official said on Tuesday.

The main control room of Mumbai Police received the call on Monday night.

The caller told police that he would kill Khan on April 30 and asked them to convey this to the actor before disconnecting the call, the official said.

When police called back, the caller claimed he is a ''gaushala rakshak'' (cowshed protector) and was speaking from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the official said.

The police then started an investigation, and with technical help, they tracked the number from which the call came to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai, he said.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch was also roped in. A police team of CIU officials went to Shahapur and tracked down the suspect. After watching police personnel, the teenager tried to flee on his motorcycle with his friend riding pillion, but was chased and apprehended, the official said. Police took the suspect into custody and started examining his mobile phone, where they found that he had called the control room and threatened to kill the actor. As per the preliminary investigation, the teenage boy hails from Rajasthan. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for the further legal process, the official said. A probe was on to ascertain the boy's motive behind issuing the threat to the 57-year-old actor, he said.

The Mumbai police last month stepped up Salman Khan's security after he received a threatening e-mail, following which an FIR was registered against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, both accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The 'Dabangg' actor was earlier provided with Y-plus category security by the police and he moved around in a bullet-proof car along with security guards.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note.

