Social reformer Jyotiba Phule worked as messiah for farmers and poor: Khattar

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said social reformer Jyotirao Phule dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of farmers and the poor.

He said Phule also took the initiative to educate women and today people need to imbibe his teachings in their lives.

The chief minister was speaking at a state-level function held here to celebrate Phule's 196th birth anniversary. Earlier, he inaugurated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk and unveiled his statue.

Extending wishes to the people of the state, Khattar said, ''This great man was a social reformer in the true sense. He said that there is nothing without education and the person who will not be educated, his life will not be successful. He also worked to educate women''.

The 19th-century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially in promoting education among women.

Khattar said the state government is running the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana, under which birth anniversaries of saints and great men are celebrated to spread their messages and teachings to the masses and inspire the youth.

