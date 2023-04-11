Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale - report

Manchester United will accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month as the Premier League club's owners explore a sale, sports industry news site Sportico reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:15 IST
Soccer-Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale - report

Manchester United will accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month as the Premier League club's owners explore a sale, sports industry news site Sportico reported on Tuesday. Manchester United and Raine Group, the investment bank running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year, with several bids received in February and March. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus are among the bidders for the club.

Any sale would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea. United are the fourth-richest soccer club in the world, according to Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023