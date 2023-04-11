MP: RSS chief to visit Ram temple and gurdwara during Burhanpur visit on April 16-17

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh beginning April 16 during which he will visit a Ram temple and a gurdwara, a Sangh office-bearer said on Tuesday. Bhagwat will also participate in different programs. Burhanpur, called the ''gateway of southern India'', due to its geographical location, once used to be a major centre of the Mughal sultanate and culture.

However, according to the Sangh, ''Brahmapur'' is the ancient name of Burhanpur, a city with a huge population of Muslims.

Vinay Dixit, the publicity head of the Sangh's Malwa prant unit, said in a release that Bhagwat will participate in a programme of renovation of Govindnath Maharaj's samadhi at Mahajanapeth in Burhanpur on April 16. He will visit the newly-constructed Shri Ram temple and address devotees. Bhagwat will also pay obeisance at the historic ''Badi Sangat Gurdwara'' in the Lodhipura area.

Dixit said RSS founder K B Hedgewar had come to Burhanpur in 1937 and the first 'shakha' of the Sangh was started in Mahajanapeth. On April 17, Bhagwat will attend the office inauguration ceremony at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti of Burhanpur, a social organisation, and will address people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)