Left Menu

MP: RSS chief to visit Ram temple and gurdwara during Burhanpur visit on April 16-17

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh beginning April 16 during which he will visit a Ram temple and a gurdwara, a Sangh office-bearer said on Tuesday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:25 IST
MP: RSS chief to visit Ram temple and gurdwara during Burhanpur visit on April 16-17
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh beginning April 16 during which he will visit a Ram temple and a gurdwara, a Sangh office-bearer said on Tuesday. Bhagwat will also participate in different programs. Burhanpur, called the ''gateway of southern India'', due to its geographical location, once used to be a major centre of the Mughal sultanate and culture.

However, according to the Sangh, ''Brahmapur'' is the ancient name of Burhanpur, a city with a huge population of Muslims.

Vinay Dixit, the publicity head of the Sangh's Malwa prant unit, said in a release that Bhagwat will participate in a programme of renovation of Govindnath Maharaj's samadhi at Mahajanapeth in Burhanpur on April 16. He will visit the newly-constructed Shri Ram temple and address devotees. Bhagwat will also pay obeisance at the historic ''Badi Sangat Gurdwara'' in the Lodhipura area.

Dixit said RSS founder K B Hedgewar had come to Burhanpur in 1937 and the first 'shakha' of the Sangh was started in Mahajanapeth. On April 17, Bhagwat will attend the office inauguration ceremony at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti of Burhanpur, a social organisation, and will address people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023