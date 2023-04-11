Left Menu

Shooting for 'House of the Dragon' season 2 begins

Production has begun on House of the Dragon Season 2.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:22 IST
Shooting for 'House of the Dragon' season 2 begins
House of the Dragon season 2 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
And the wait is finally over. Production has begun on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2. Filming is underway on the HBO show at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, with a first-look picture released of the Iron Throne sitting proudly in the Great Hall of the Red Keep, Deadline reported.

Excited about the shoot, Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer said, "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle." Cast for season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. There is no release date for the second season, but the show is likely to return in 2024.

According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episode -- higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones. Based on executive producer George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

