Jeremy Renner walks Red carpet at 'Rennervations' premiere, three months after snowplow accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, on Tuesday, attended the premiere of his upcoming series 'Rennervations' in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre, three months after the snowplow accident.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:57 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, on Tuesday, attended the premiere of his upcoming series 'Rennervations' in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre, three months after the snowplow accident. According to Variety, a US-based media house, The 'Avengers' actor arrived on the carpet at around 6 p.m., appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit using a cane, , the actor then took to a motorized scooter to assist him through press interviews.

Soon after Renner appeared at the premiere, several pictures and videos surfaced on social media and his fans shared their happy reactions watching their favourite actor recovering well. "He looks surprisingly great!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "He is a Strong and Determined man!!Keep up the Great work!!" "Good to see he's able to walk, glad he's having a stable recovery," a fan wrote.

'Rennervations' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from April 12. Talking about the series, Renner earlier said, "I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it," reported Variety.

Renner suffered life-threatening injuries when he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year's Day after trying to jump back into the vehicle to prevent it from hitting his nephew, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

