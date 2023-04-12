Left Menu

Netflix sets May premiere for third Hannah Gadsby comedy set 'Something Special'

Netflix sets May premiere for third Hannah Gadsby comedy set 'Something Special'
Hannah Gadsby Image Credit: Flickr
Acclaimed comic Hannah Gadsby is set to return to Netflix on May 9 with their new comedy act ''Something Special''.

The set marks the third collaboration between Gadsby and the streaming platform after the Emmy-winning ''Nannette'' (2018) and ''Douglas'' (2020).

The Australian comic, who uses they/them pronouns, signed a multi-title deal with Netflix in 2022, which includes both the solo stand-up taping and a multi-comic special featuring gender-diverse comedians with Gadsby as the host.

According to entertainment portal Variety, ''Something Special'' is a ''feel good set'' in which Gadsby discusses their 2021 wedding to their producer Jenney Shamash, more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and more.

The comedy special was filmed at Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House late last year as part of Gadsby's most recent world tour, titled ''Body of Work''.

Their return to Netflix is significant as, in 2021, they criticised the streamer for backing Dave Chappelle, whose special ''The Closer'' featured offensive jokes about queer and trans people.

