Pedro Almodovar's "Strange Way of Life" to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Pedro Almodovar and the filmmaking team, as reported by Variety.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 11:39 IST
Pedro Almodovar's "Strange Way of Life" will have a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Official Selection. As reported by Variety, the festival confirmed the news and said Almodovar will attend the premiere with his two lead actors, Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

The short film marks Almodovar's second English-language feature, after "The Human Voice" in 2020. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Pedro Almodovar and the filmmaking team, as reported by Variety.

"Strange Way of Life" was produced by Agustin Almodovar at El Deseo. Almodovar revealed in a statement that the film's title "alludes to the famous fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires."

The Western drama revolves around the bond between two men who met when they were young while working together as hired gunmen and reconnect 25 years later in Bitter Creek. The movie stars Pedro Casablanc, Manu Rios, George Steane, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez, Sara Salamo, Ohiana Cueto and Daniela Medina.

Along with "Strange Way of Life," the festival has confirmed a pair of anticipated U.S. movies, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Disney's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Ruben Ostlund, the two-time Palme d'Or director of "The Square" and "Triangle of Sadness," will preside over the jury.

The Cannes Film Festival will unveil its Official Selection on April 13. (ANI)

