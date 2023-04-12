Left Menu

This is when Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR will start shooting for 'War 2'

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to expand the 'War' franchise.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:59 IST
This is when Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR will start shooting for 'War 2'
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to expand the 'War' franchise. As per a source, the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023.

"Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said. "War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. Jr NTR is the latest addition to the cast. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023