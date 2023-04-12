Costume designer Reena Chopra looks forward to styling International artists in Indian designs

New Delhi (India), April 12: It is no doubt that Reena Chopra is widely known for constantly reinventing fashion that can appease the Indian as well as international audience. Creating realistic and magnificent costumes for various characters across historical, romance, drama and other genres, here is an internationally acclaimed costume designer who speaks about her exciting journey. Having achieved the pinnacle in the field of costume designing on an international platform, then what is now left out for her to achieve? Reena Chopra instantaneously replied with a smile, ''I would now like to style International artistes like Paris Hilton & Selena Gomez. It would be exciting dressing them in Indian ensembles and I strongly feel that the time isn't that far!'' Reena reminisces, "I kick-started my career as a costume designer by assisting Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla in 'Devdas' and then I forayed into styling & designing costumes for television shows independently. The Television shows that fetched her aesthetic as well as commercial acclaim were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra', Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' and Mahesh Bhatt's 'Namkaran' to name a few. How does she come up with such a stunning impact with the styling of characters? ''The challenge lies in understanding the depth of the character which is then worked by my research so that I can strive to get closer to make the look real,'' says this self trained fashion curator. Reena is equally comfortable designing for Television, which usually requires larger than life depiction or even for the OTT that is quite realistic in the sense of being identified with the day to day life characters. She commented, ''The OTT platform has given a good opportunity for costume designers for a global exposure to international audiences who are enthusiastic about our content.'' Her recent assignments were for the show 'Hunter' on Amazon Mini that stars Sunil Shetty, Esha Deol and Teena Singh (of Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar fame). Displaying her mastery over versatility across various genres, Reena Chopra has also worked on web shows such as 'Undekhi' (an action thriller) that is streaming on SonyLiv and 'Aadha Ishq' (romantic) on Voot.

