PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:29 IST
Well dressed, well spoken, well done: Shah Rukh Khan to daughter Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
With his daughter and upcoming actor Suhana Khan carrying forward his legacy in showbiz, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father today.

On Tuesday evening, Suhana was announced the brand ambassador of a beauty brand.

Shah Rukh shared a video of his 22-year-old daughter, who wore a red pant-suit for the launch, speaking at the event.

''Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!'' the ''Pathaan'' star wrote on Wednesday on his official Twitter page.

At the event, Suhana said she is looking forward to being a part of the label.

''I am super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you,'' she told reporters.

Suhana is foraying into the Indian film industry with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”, the Netflix film based on the iconic American comic series. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

