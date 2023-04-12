Left Menu

Palace: Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his presence.Harrys wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couples two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:28 IST
Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. The coronation date coincides with their eldest son's birthday.

Harry's attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by Harry's decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, "Spare." The revelations included details of private conversations with his father — and his elder brother, Prince William. The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which had become public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

