Noted actor Uttara Baokar passes away

Noted actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 in Pune city of Maharashtra following a prolonged illness, sources close to her family said.Baokar, who was ailing for the last one year, breathed her last at a hospital on Tuesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:40 IST
Noted actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 in Pune city of Maharashtra following a prolonged illness, sources close to her family said.

Baokar, who was ailing for the last one year, breathed her last at a hospital on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, they said. Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in 'Mukyhamantri', Mena in 'Mena Gurjari', Desdemona in Shakespeare's 'Othello', mother in playwright Girish Karnad's 'Tughlaq', among others.

Baokar came in the limelight following her role in Govind Nihlani's movie 'Tamas'. She also acted in Sumitra Bhave's feature films.

Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said he worked in around eight feature films with her and his long-time collaborator Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who could portray strong female characters.

''She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, there a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail,'' he recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

