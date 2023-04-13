Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth; Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Wednesday announced it will launch on May 23 its long-awaited new streaming service, christened "Max", which combines HBO Max's scripted entertainment with Discovery's reality shows.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth

Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Wednesday announced it will launch on May 23 its long-awaited new streaming service, christened "Max", which combines HBO Max's scripted entertainment with Discovery's reality shows. The service will seek to expand its reach beyond devotees of HBO's acclaimed and edgy shows by incorporating more unscripted fare and children's programming.

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney Co on Friday unveiled plans for three new "Star Wars" movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away. Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker." The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

