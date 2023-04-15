Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Jamie Foxx recovering after 'medical complication'; Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders are among the directors vying for the top prize at next month's Cannes Film Festival, where Hollywood stars will also walk the red carpet on the Croisette waterfront for the premieres of their latest works. At a press conference on Thursday, festival Director Thierry Fremaux and President Iris Knobloch announced the line-up for the 76th edition of major cinema showcase from May 16-27.

Actor Jamie Foxx recovering after 'medical complication'

U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following "a medical complication", his daughter Corinne Foxx has said. The Oscar winner was hospitalized in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will star in an eclectic lineup at a concert to celebrate King Charles' coronation next month, billed by organisers as a chance to celebrate a new chapter in Britain's history. The formal coronation ceremony for Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)