'Bridgerton' fame Shonda Rhimes to receive BAFTA special award

TV creator, producer and author Shonda Rhimes has been selected to receive a BAFTA Special Award as part of a tribute event scheduled for May 3. As per the US-based media company, Hollywood Reporter, the event, a return of BAFTA's in-person awards presentations in North America, will feature a fireside chat and cocktail reception for an invited industry audience.

As per BAFTA, the Special Awards are honorary prizes given to "those who have made a significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and television" through a specific project or through their work. "Shonda's trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world. As a groundbreaking producer, showrunner and writer, her impact on the landscape of modern global television is simply unparalleled," said Kathryn Busby, chair of the board for BAFTA North America.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar added: "Shonda has built the foundation and platform to launch global careers and has created the opportunity for new voices and talents to thrive in this industry. She has raised the bar, set the standard, and it is simply impossible to think of a television industry without her creative force, talent, and vision behind it." The honour comes just ahead of the May 4 debut of her newest offering, the 'Bridgerton' prequel series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' on Netflix. The Shondaland creator's other notable works include 'Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice', 'Scandal', 'How To Get Away with Murder', 'Inventing Anna', 'Station 19' and 'The Catch'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)