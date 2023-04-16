Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders are among the directors vying for the top prize at next month's Cannes Film Festival, where Hollywood stars will also walk the red carpet on the Croisette waterfront for the premieres of their latest works. At a press conference on Thursday, festival Director Thierry Fremaux and President Iris Knobloch announced the line-up for the 76th edition of major cinema showcase from May 16-27.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will star in an eclectic lineup at a concert to celebrate King Charles' coronation next month, billed by organisers as a chance to celebrate a new chapter in Britain's history. The formal coronation ceremony for Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

