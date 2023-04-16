It was best of India on display: US commerce secretary on Holi celebrations

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who during her recent visit to New Delhi played Holi at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, said the best of India was at display, in terms of family, culture, tradition and celebrations.

Pictures and video clips of her playing Holi have gone viral and reflect the strong relationship between the US and India. Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at the India House, the commerce secretary fondly remembered her Holi celebrations this year in India.

''I was recently in India. I went a day earlier so that I could have the opportunity to participate in Holi. And the defence minister was so gracious to host me with his family,'' Raimondo said on Saturday.

''Now I will be honest. (I asked) my counterpart, the amazing energetic Piyush Goyal (the commerce and industry minister), what can I expect? He said, well, you might get a little bit dirty. It's not a big thing. Just wear some shoes that you don't love. Don't wear your fanciest pair of shoes,'' she said told the gathering, part of an event being attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials from the Biden administration. ''I said okay, I didn't know what I was, you know, in for. Three days later, I was still getting the colour out of my hair,'' Raimondo said.

It was fantastic and the best of India was on display-- family culture, tradition, celebration, she said and added that it was her greatest honour to participate. ''In fact, when (external affairs minister) Mr. (S) Jaishankar, who many of you know and I had previously thought of as a very formal man, came to me and took a whole fist full of colours and (smeared it) all over my face. I went right back at him. It was a great moment for me. I'm grateful to have been welcomed so warmly by India,'' Raimondo said.

