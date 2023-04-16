Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people
- Country:
- Mexico
A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said.
Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort.
The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.
After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said.
Three women, three men and the child died.
A video posted on social media shows several people in swimsuits running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.
Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.
Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial hub, has been Mexico's most violent state for years.
The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel has been fighting with local criminal groups, including the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is apparently backed by the Sinaloa cartel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- The Jalisco New Generation
- Mexican
- Guanajuato
- La Palma
- Sinaloa
ALSO READ
U.S., Mexico agree deal to fix labor dispute at VU Manufacturing plant
Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into U.S.
2 dead in hot air balloon accident outside of Mexico City
Migrant deaths in Mexico put spotlight on US policy that shifted immigration enforcement south
Migrants cried for help in Mexico fire but no one came, survivor recalls