Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-04-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 09:44 IST
Representative image
  • Mexico

A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said.

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort.

The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.

After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said.

Three women, three men and the child died.

A video posted on social media shows several people in swimsuits running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.

Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.

Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial hub, has been Mexico's most violent state for years.

The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel has been fighting with local criminal groups, including the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is apparently backed by the Sinaloa cartel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

