Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share a kiss at Coachella, fans curious to know whether they're back together

Several videos from the venue surfaced online. In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, and Cabello, can be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:50 IST
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello mended their ways? This question is storming the mind of the netizens since the duo was captured spending time with each other while attending Coachella in Indio, California, on Friday.

Several videos from the venue surfaced online. In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, and Cabello, can be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation. US-based media company People reported, in another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together and sharing a kiss.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019. They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Senorita."

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which reportedly brought them closer. "Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," Mendes said in an interview with Audacy Check-In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

In November (2021), Mendes and Cabello announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends." The 'Treat You Better' singer Mendes posted a video on Twitter in which he shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles.

"You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone ... all the s-- that comes after it," Mendes said. "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f--ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

