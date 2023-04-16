Left Menu

Bengali films released in 'new year' running successfully: producers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 20:58 IST
Two Bengali films, telling different kinds of tales, were released on the occasion of the 'Paila Baisakh', and are running successfully, producers of the movies claimed.

Thriller movie 'The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan' (The Eken: Adventure in Rajasthan) has been released in over 80 theatres, while drama film 'Sesh Pata' (The Last Page) is currently running in 40 theatres.

The first film, in which detective Eken Sen portrayed by popular actor Anirban Chakrabarti solves a crime in the desert of Rajasthan, is all set to notch up Rs 1 crore revenue at the box office this weekend despite the heatwave condition, a spokesperson of producers SVF told PTI.

The other movie, 'Sesh Pata', starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, which tells the story of a fictional Bengali writer going wayward following the brutal murder of his wife, is becoming popular by the word of mouth, though it has some niche elements, producer Firdausal Hasan told PTI.

Both films were released on Friday, on the eve of the Bengali New Year.

The producers claimed that while 'The Eken...' is running houseful in evening shows for the past three days in multiplexes, 'Sesh Pata' averaged 60 per cent occupancy in theatres on the three consecutive days.

One of the SVF directors, Mahendra Soni, said he is hopeful that 'The Eken...' will earn over Rs 2 crore by next week.

Bengali superstar Dev had said a few days back that if Bengali films released during Paila Baisakh do well at the box office, it will help create a buzz which is very important for the industry after the blow it suffered during the Covid period.

Dev and Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Projapoti' had also run for over 100 days since December 25 last year and notched up over Rs 11 crore at the box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

