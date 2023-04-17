Entertainment News Roundup: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That to perform at King Charles' coronation concert; Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

Hollywood television and movie writers wrap up a critical vote this week as they push media companies to raise their pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable. Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have asked the roughly 11,500 members to give them the power to call a strike after May 1 if contract talks break down. Voting closes on Monday and the tally is expected to be released shortly after.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will star in an eclectic lineup at a concert to celebrate King Charles' coronation next month, billed by organisers as a chance to celebrate a new chapter in Britain's history. The formal coronation ceremony for Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

