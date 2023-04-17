Jeremy Renner visits hospital staff who 'saved' his life

Left Menu

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner paid a visit to the amazing hospital staff who saved his life following a near-fatal snowplow accident. In another photographs caption Renner wrote, Thank you. A third picture shows him with more staff members outside the hospital where he spent two weeks recovering.Renner suffered an accident in January after a snowplow ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself.

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner paid a visit to the ''amazing'' hospital staff who saved his life following a near-fatal snowplow accident. The ''Hawkeye'' actor shared a series of photographs with the medical staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on his Instagram Stories over the weekend. “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” he captioned the picture where he posed alongside the medical staff. In another photograph's caption Renner wrote, ''Thank you.'' A third picture shows him with more staff members outside the hospital where he spent two weeks recovering.

Renner suffered an accident in January after a snowplow ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself. He was airlifted to a hospital due to “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” The incident caused Renner to break over 30 bones, which required major rehabilitation. The actor has been sharing his recovery efforts with his social media followers.

Last week, he made his first red carpet appearance since the accident, with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, at the premiere for his new docu series for Disney+, ''Rennervations''.

