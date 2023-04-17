Elderly woman killed in house fire

An 80-year-old retired MCD employee was burnt to death in a fire that broke out inside her house in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received information on Sunday around 2 pm regarding burn injuries to a person in Mohan Garden.

Police reached the spot and found that a woman had suffered severe burns was lying unconscious. She was later identified as Kasturi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

''She was retired employee of MCD. Forensic teams visited the spot. Walls were completely covered in smoke and lights, other fixtures had also melted. No suspicion raised by anyone. Inquest proceedings are going on,'' the DCP said. A police official said the woman used to live alone in the house. Her kids lives in different places in the city. Her relatives came to see her on Sunday and informed police when they saw smoke.

The cause of fire will be ascertained after the forensic examination of the house, police added.

