Updated: 17-04-2023
Andhra Pradesh CM hosts Iftar in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hosted 'Iftar' dinner here for the Muslim community, on behalf of the state government.

During the event, the Chief Minister spoke a few words in Urdu and extended advance Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings.

It is believed that God listens to the prayers offered during Ramzaan, so I request you all to pray for the state for good times, said Reddy in Urdu in a video link shared by the state government.

As part of Iftar, the CM also offered namaz prayers at the mini stadium in Vidyadharapuram in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) S K Amzad Basha, were among those present.

Popular Tollywood actor Ali also attended Iftar and was seen offering prayers.

